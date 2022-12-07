New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Aster DM Healthcare on Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement with Iraq's Faruk Medical City to develop healthcare services in the country.

The company has signed a contract with Faruk Medical City to collaborate on capability development and academic and professional training programmes for clinical staff and healthcare professionals in Iraq, Aster DM Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Faruk Medical City is a part of Faruk Investment Group -- one of the largest investment groups in Iraq.

As part of the partnership, doctors from Aster DM Healthcare will visit Faruk Medical City's facilities to consult and provide surgical services which are not locally available and make patients travel overseas for treatment.

"With decades of experience in providing tertiary and quaternary patient care, Aster is well placed to provide comprehensive training to health care professionals in Iraq," Aster DM Healthcare Founder Chairman & Managing Director Azad Moopen said.

Faruk Investment Group Founder and Chairman Faruk Mustafa Rasool said with Aster, the group will build synergies on all medical and administrative levels to improve hospital operations and clinical services through the joining of the strengths of the respective partners.

"We are envisaging further developing the healthcare sector in Iraq through active contribution to medical education in the fields of nursing, and biomedical sciences," he added.

Aster further said it has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Faruk Investment Group to explore potential collaboration opportunities to expand Aster Pharmacy's services to Iraq, including distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and wellness products.

