Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy on Wednesday announced signing an initial pact with global semiconductor firm Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific to jointly drive innovation in the domestic EV space.

The collaboration in Seoul (South Korea) focuses on advancing semiconductor technologies to support light electric vehicles (LEVs), charging infrastructure, and safety, with a shared vision to contribute to India's growing EV ecosystem, Ather Energy said in a statement.

Together, the companies will work towards enabling more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective EV solutions, driving the adoption of electric two-wheelers in India, it said.

"Our partnership with Infineon gives us access to advanced technologies that can help us improve key systems, from charging to safety and explore ways to reduce system complexity and cost," said Swapnil Jain, Executive Director and CTO, Ather Energy.

This collaboration will explore sensing and safety innovations to elevate vehicle safety and user experience, Ather Energy said, adding these solutions deliver significant advantages in terms of energy efficiency, charging speed, and overall system reliability, making EVs more accessible, sustainable, convenient and appealing to consumers.

"India is one of the fastest-growing EV markets globally, and electric two-wheelers are at the heart of this transformation. We have partnered with Ather Energy to enable the next generation of sustainable mobility solutions. ... This partnership will foster innovation that contributes meaningfully to India's ambitious objective to reach a 30 percent sales share for EVs by 2030," said Peter Schaefer, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer Automotive at Infineon.

