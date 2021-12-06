New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday launched an entry-level variant of its A4 sedan Audi A4 Premium in India priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi A4 Premium is an addition to the existing lineup, including the A4 Premium Plus and A4 Technology variants, priced at Rs 43.69 lakh and Rs 47.61 lakh, respectively.

It comes with a two-litre petrol engine that generates 140 kW (190 hp) of power and 320 Nm of torque, Audi India said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said Audi A4, since its launch in January, has garnered great response, and this car has been historically a volume seller for the brand.

"I am confident this will bring in more customers to the ever-growing Audi family," he added.

