Jammu, Mar 6 (PTI) Authorities here on Wednesday attached the house of a drug peddler, valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh, officials said.

The house in the Rah Salyote area belongs to Rohit Dutta, who is currently lodged in Kathua district jail, they said.

Also Read | Gender Disparity: Only 1.6% of Companies Listed in Fortune India 500 Led by Women, Study Shows.

The district administration, with support from law enforcement agencies, attached the house of Dutta, who has several cases registered against him at different police stations, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officials said.

An "ill-gotten gain" acquired through illicit drug trafficking, the property was uncovered during the investigation, they said.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For Over 46,000 Posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)