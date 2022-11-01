Jaipur, Nov 1 (PTI) An aircraft-shaped balloon, which had the name of the Pakistan International Airlines printed on it, was found in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Indian Railways’ Earnings from Freight Rises 17% in April-October 2022.

The balloon, which was coloured white and green, was found in the Dantaur police station area. Pakistan International Airlines was printed on it, Khajuwala circle officer Vinod Kumar said.

Also Read | Toyota Kirloskar Motor Domestic Wholesales Rise by 6% at 13,143 Units in October 2022.

Apparently, the balloon landed after crossing the international border. The matter is being investigated Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)