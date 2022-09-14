New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Bank of Baroda has raised the interest rates on retail term deposits of below Rs 2 crore by up to 0.20 per cent. The new rates have come to effect from September 13, 2022.

The one-year tenor domestic and NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) term deposit will offer an interest of 5.50 per cent, up from 5.30 per cent earlier, the bank said on Wednesday.

Deposits for above 400 days to 3 years will earn an interest of 5.50 per cent, up from 5.45 per cent. For above 3 years to 10 years, the new rate is 5.65 per cent, up by 0.15 per cent.

For senior citizens, there will be a higher rate of interest for one-year deposits at 6 per cent from 5.80 per cent earlier.

Likewise for other tenors applicable on resident senior citizens, the new rates will range in 6-6.65 per cent as against 5.95-6.50 per cent.

Among others, the bank has also raised the interest on 'Baroda Tax Savings Term Deposit' for 5 to 10 years tenor to 5.65 per cent, up by 0.15 per cent. For senior citizens, the deposits will earn up to 6.65 per cent.

The lender has also hiked the savings rate on Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit of Rs 15 lakh and less than Rs 2 crore for domestic, NRO and NRE (Non-Resident External) account holders to up to 5.80 per cent from 5.65 per cent.

Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme, which is available in two tenor buckets -- offering interest rates of 5.75 per cent per annum for 444 days and 6 per cent per annum for 555 days -- continues to be available till 31st December, 2022.

Senior citizens earn an additional interest rate of 0.50 per cent per annum, while Non-Callable Deposits get 0.15 per cent per annum more, said the lender.

