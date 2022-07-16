New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) State-owned Bank of India on Saturday said its shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore fresh equity capital by various modes.

The decision was taken at the bank's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on July 15, Bank of India said in a release.

Also Read | Banxso is the Ultimate Investment Medium for Generation Z and Millenials.

The bank said the shareholders approved the agenda to raise fresh equity capital up to an amount of Rs 2,500 crore including share premium, by way of public issue or right issue or preferential issue or QIP or private placement.

The meeting also took the agendas to approve and adopt the audited accounts for the period ended 31st March 2022 and to declare dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22 at Rs 2 (20 per cent) per share.

Also Read | SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 24 Assistant Manager Positions at sebi.gov.in; Check Details Here.

All the three agenda items were passed with requisite majority, the bank said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)