Nagpur, May 20 (PTI) Officials seized 34 kg of banned HTBT cotton seeds worth Rs 70,000 after raiding the house of an individual in Nagpur.

The raid was conducted by Agriculture officials and Kamptee police at the residence of Sheikh Mehboob Subhani in Balaji Colony.

A case has been registered under the Seeds Act and other applicable laws.

Police are investigating further to identify the source of the seeds and any possible network involved in the illegal distribution.

