Gurugram, Jun 15 (PTI) A couple working as labourers died after a wall in the basement of an under-construction building collapsed here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the couple was identified as Prashant and his wife, Laxmi (24), natives of Madhya Pradesh. They were working as labourers in the same building in Sohna.

Some construction work was ongoing in the basement of a society. Both Prashant and Laxmi were working when suddenly the basement wall collapsed on them and they got buried under the debris, police said.

Other labourers working nearby pulled them out but Laxmi died on the spot. Prashant was rushed to Sohna Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to another hospital in Gurugram but he died on the way, police added.

"Both the bodies have been kept in the civil hospital for postmortem. We are waiting for the family members to arrive. After their arrival, the postmortem will be conducted and further action will be taken", said Inspector Praveen Malik, SHO of Sohna City police station.

