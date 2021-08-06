Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Chemical maker BASF India on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 197.28 crore for the quarter ending June against a loss of Rs 31.18 crore during the corresponding period of 2020-21.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review grew by 69.80 per cent to Rs 2,981.76 crore compared to Rs 1,755.98 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, BASF India said in a BSE filing.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 3,390.30, up 18.42 per cent on BSE.

