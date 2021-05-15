Kolkata, May 14 (PTI) Eid was celebrated in a low-key manner in West Bengal on Friday, as all forms of congregation were disallowed anywhere in the state owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While most of the Muslim devotees stayed indoors, a few gathered at mosques in districts and offered prayers observing the COVID-19 protocols, officials said.

The traditional Eid namaz was not held on Red Road in Kolkata for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic situation.

The Bengal Imams Association has also urged members of the Muslim community not to hold Eid prayers in large groups in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

