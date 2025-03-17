Bengaluru, Mar 17 (PTI) The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, has been awarded the ACI ASQ Award for 'Best Airport for Arrivals Globally' in 2024 for the third consecutive year.

ACI World's globally recognised Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme presents the prestigious ACI ASQ Award, determined through direct passenger feedback, according to a press release issued by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Monday.

The programme evaluates airports worldwide based on key attributes such as comfort, cleanliness, service quality, and convenience, the release added.

According to the press release, passengers have consistently praised BLR Airport for its efficient arrival procedures, including streamlined immigration and customs checks, high-speed WiFi, fast baggage delivery, and a seamless process that ensures a smooth, hassle-free arrival experience.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)