Bengaluru, Jul 26 (PTI) A man reported missing was traced and rescued after police arrested four suspects in connection with a kidnapping plot allegedly planned by his ex-girlfriend.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Asif Risaldar (42), Mohammed Sohail Sheikh (25), Salman Pasha (22), and Mohammed Nawaz (27), police added.

Lawrence Melwin, in his 30s, had worked in Dubai for the past six years as a manager with a travel agency. He returned to Bengaluru six to seven months ago to care for his ailing father, police said.

Melwin, known to be a skilled poker player, is believed to have amassed "considerable wealth" through the game, they added.

The case came to light on July 16 when Melwin's mother filed a missing person complaint at the Ashok Nagar police station. She told police that her son, who had been staying at a hotel after a brief stay at home, had not responded to calls since July 14.

Investigations revealed that Melwin had left in a cab with his former girlfriend in the early hours of July 14. She had allegedly insisted on meeting him and booked the cab, police said.

After travelling some distance, the cab took a detour and stopped a short distance away, at which point two men entered the vehicle and allegedly covered Melwin's face with a cloth mask.

He was reportedly assaulted, and the kidnappers took his phone and bag containing cash. They also forced him to reveal his passwords, police added.

Melwin was taken to a service apartment, where he was held captive for several days. The abductors demanded Rs 50 lakh for his release, police claimed.

Despite being "confined and beaten", Melwin managed to send a distress message to his family through someone who volunteered to help after hearing his cries, leading police to the location.

On July 23, using technical surveillance and local intelligence, police traced the service apartment and rescued Melwin. The four accused were arrested, eventually.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed that Melwin's former girlfriend had masterminded the abduction with help from her associates.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused.

