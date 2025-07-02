Bengaluru, Jul 2 (PTI) A 30-year-old Infosys employee was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly "filming" a female colleague inside the women's washroom at the company's Electronic City campus, police said.

The accused, identified as Swapnil Nagesh Mali, a Senior Associate Consultant from Sangli, Maharashtra, was caught by HR personnel and handed over to the police.

There was no immediate response from Infosys on the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday morning when the woman noticed a suspicious reflection and movement from an adjacent cubicle while using the washroom.

Moments later, she alleged that Mali was standing on a commode in the next cubicle, filming her with his mobile phone, in her complaint.

Shocked, she rushed out screaming and alerted her colleagues. The accused, who tried to flee, was caught by HR staff.

On checking his phone, HR personnel found a video of the victim and another secretly recorded video of a different woman employee.

The accused repeatedly apologised and deleted the videos, but HR staff took a screenshot as evidence before deletion.

The woman later approached the Electronic City police, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Section 77 (Voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"Based on the complaint, we have arrested the man. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

