Shimla, Feb 9 (PTI) Bhuntar Airport has received clearance under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) that will pave the way for its expansion, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

The airport will soon be widened, enabling bigger aircraft to land thereby increasing the footfall of tourists as well as facilitating locals, the Chief Minister said in a statement here.

Now, the airport will meet the required regulatory standards of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as clearance under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) has been received and it will further enhance extra safety measures, the statement said.

This airport plays a key role to boost tourism activities in Kullu and Lahaul as it draws a significant number of tourists.

The Chief Minister said direct flights linking Amritsar to Kullu were also operational and the expansion will further add to the increased influx of both domestic and international travellers.

He said along with horticulture and hydropower sectors, tourism was the mainstay of the state's economy and thousands of families were associated with this key sector.

The government was committed to promote tourism and has allocated a substantial amount (Rs 3,000 crore) to the tourism sector, he said, adding that a target to attract over five crore tourists every year in the state have been set and efforts were being made in this direction.

