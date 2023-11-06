New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Bihar Industries Department on Monday hosted an investors' meet here, bringing together key industry leaders and government officials to discuss and explore investment opportunities in the state, ahead of the Bihar Business Connect Summit 2023 to be held on December 13-14 in Patna.

Participating in the Summit, Bihar Industries Minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth said Bihar is dedicated to creating a thriving industrial landscape in the state.

"This summit serves as a platform for industry leaders, investors, and government representatives to collaborate and explore the vast potential that Bihar holds. We are committed to providing a conducive environment for business growth and are confident that this summit will lead to numerous beneficial partnerships," he said.

Mahaseth also extended an invitation to the industries for the upcoming Bihar Business Connect Summit 2023 to be held on December 13-14, 2023 in Patna.

The investors' meet aimed to highlight the investment potential in Bihar, with a particular focus on four key sectors: Textile and Leather, Food Processing, IT/ITES & ESDM, and General Manufacturing.

Sandeep Poundrik, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Industries, Govt of Bihar, said: "In Bihar, 17 units were sanctioned by 5 PSUs, out of which 14 plants are coming up, representing an average investment of Rs 200 crore each. This influx of approximately Rs 3,000 crore in our ethanol sector marks a significant step towards Bihar's vision of becoming the ethanol hub of India."

He further said Vedanta is planning to establish a 50 MW solar power plant, and there are plans for two more solar plants in the near future.

