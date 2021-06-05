Bhubaneswar, Jun 5 (PTI) A close associate of BJD veteran Biju Patnaik and former party MLA Bikram Keshari Barma died at a private COVID-19 hospital here Saturday.

He was 81.

Barma was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for the virus on May 26.

However, his condition deteriorated on Friday night and he passed away on Saturday morning, his son-in-law Niranjan Bhuyan said.

He said the last rites of the ex-MLA from Mahanga in Cuttack district, will be held at Satya Nagar crematorium. Barma was elected from Mahanga constituency in 2004 as a BJD candidate by defeating the Congress candidate and former minister, Sk Matlub Ali, by around 9,000 votes. Barma had served as the chairman of the Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation Limited.

Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik condoled Barmas demise.

Panchayati Raj Minister and now representing Mahanga in the Assembly, Pratap Jena also expressed his grief over the demise and said Barma was a simple and soft-spoken person. He will always be remembered for his developmental works in Mahanga Constituency.

Taking to twitter, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said: "I am saddened to hear about the demise of former MLA Bikram Keshari Barma of Mahanga constituency in Cuttack district. Condolences to the bereaved family."

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda said he was widely admired as a very sincere and honest politician.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Energy Minister DS Mishra and many ministers expressed condolence on Barmas demise.

