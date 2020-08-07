New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Shares of Adani Transmission on Friday jumped over 9 per cent after the company posted 66.52 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for June quarter 2020-21.

The stock gained 7.90 per cent to close at Rs 249.95 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 9.45 per cent to Rs 253.55.

On the NSE, it jumped 9.26 per cent to close at Rs 252.50.

` Adani Transmission on Friday posted 66.52 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 355.40 crore for June quarter 2020-21.

In the year-ago period, the company clocked a profit of Rs 213.42 crore, a BSE filing said.

Total income in the June quarter was Rs 2,542.84 crore as compared to Rs 2,889.74 crore in the same period last year.

About the COVID-19 impact, the company said that the power sector is an essential service with must run status.

