New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Shares of Adani Gas on Thursday declined nearly 4 per cent after the company reported 42 per cent drop in June quarter net profit.

The company's stock declined 3.81 per cent to Rs 152.50 on the BSE.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Realme 6i Smartphone to Go on Sale at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart.

At the NSE, it fell 3.75 per cent to Rs 152.55.

Adani Gas, the city gas utility of Adani Group, on Wednesday reported 42 per cent drop in June quarter net profit as sales volumes got impacted because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020: Redmi 9 Prime to Go on First Sale Today in India at 10 AM IST via Amazon.in.

Net profit of Rs 46 crore in April-June compared with Rs 79 crore net profit a year ago, the company said in a statement.

"With continued lockdown of 69 days in Q1 FY21 the company witnessed volume impact of 53 per cent as compared to Q1 FY20," it said.

Gas sales volumes dropped to 64 million standard cubic meters(mmscm) in the first quarter of 2020-21 from 137 mmscm in the same period a year ago.

CNG sales fell 66 per cent to 24 mmscm while sale of piped natural gas to household kitchens was down 40 per cent at 40 mmscm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)