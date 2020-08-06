Realme 6i budget smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will be available today at 12 pm IST onwards. The phone yet again will be made available for the interested customers during the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2020. The smartphone will be sold exclusively via Flipkart and official Realme India website. This budget offering from Realme was launched in the country late last month. And, the company had received a massive response from the Indian market when it went up for its first sale. Realme 6i Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India at Rs 12,999.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Realme 6i smartphone gets a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the entry-level variant - 4GB + 64GB. However, the bigger 6GB + 64GB variant costs Rs 14,999. The handset comes in two exciting shades - Eclipse Black and Lunar White.

Coming to the specifications, the Realme 6i handset comes equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display carries a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T chipset which is mated up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. It also gets expandable memory option of up to 256GB via microSD card.

For photography, the budget smartphone gets a quad-camera setup at the back. It comprises of a 48MP primary shooter assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture for video calls and selfies. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging, however, the company offers 20W charger in the box. The connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port.

