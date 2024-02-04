Lucknow, February 4: Seeking to connect with voters of the minority community in Muslim-dominated Lok Sabha constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, the minority front of the BJP is all set to organise 'Quami Chaupal' in more than 4,100 villages and discuss issues concerning them. The campaign will start on February 10 from Kaserwa village of Muzaffarnagar district.

The BJP's Minority Morcha will depute Lok Sabha constituency-wise in-charge for the 'Qaumi Chaupal' programme to be organised in 23 Lok Sabha constituencies of Western Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha's Uttar Pradesh unit president Kunwar Basit Ali told PTI that the Morcha has selected 23 Muslim dominated Lok Sabha constituencies, including Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Kairana, Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Amroha, Rampur, Bareilly, Agra and Aligarh, for the programme. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP To Set Agenda for General Polls in Two-Day National Convention on February 17-18

Leaders of the Morcha will visit the Muslim-dominated villages and discuss various schemes of the government and the work done by the government for the minorities. The Morcha will also seek to understand the various issues and problems faced by the community. Ali said the main objective is to connect more and more Muslims with the BJP. These chaupals will be organised in the homes of eminent persons of the village or in madrassas.

He said the Morcha's effort is to connect with that section of Muslims who are looking for a party that will work for their welfare. When this section of Muslims joins the BJP, they will vote in favour of the BJP for their respect and also to remain associated with the party. He said in order to organise Qaumi Chaupals in all the 23 Lok Sabha constituencies, one in-charge of the Morcha will be appointed who will stay in the area under his charge for at least 10 days and will communicate with the Muslim villagers and try to know their problems. Alok Sharma Urges Muslim Voters, Says 'If Not for BJP, Do Not Vote'; Minority Commission Seeks MP Govt's Response on Former Bhopal Mayor's Controversial Remark

Ali said the Morcha's 'Shukriya Modi Bhai Jaan' programme is also going on, but it is especially focused on Muslim women. Qaumi Chaupal is an exercise to reach out to the predominantly male voters and connect them with the BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 19 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Western Uttar Pradesh, while the alliance of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party got seven seats. This time the BJP is working on a strategy of winning all the 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh.

