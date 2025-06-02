Bareilly (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) The body of an eight-year-old boy missing for three days was found in an open sewer line just a few steps from his home in Sanjaynagar area, police said on Monday.

Virat Yadav went missing around 5 pm on May 30 while playing near his house. When efforts to locate him failed, his father Harimohan filed a missing person's complaint at the Baradari police station.

Also Read | Who Is Xi Mingze? From Her Age and Education to Profession, All About China President Xi Jinping's Daughter As She Draws Spotlight Amid Rising US-China Tensions Over Student Visas.

CCTV footage from the area showed him walking towards Residency Colony nearby. Police and family members scoured the neighbourhood but to no avail.

Finally, on Monday, police saw an open sewer line. A machine was deployed to dredge it and Virat's body was found in the sewer line, barely 100 metres from his home.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Local residents alleged that the sewer line had been left uncovered for several days, and authorities failed to take any preventive measures. They said the tragedy could have been averted had proper safety arrangements been made in time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)