Who Is Xi Mingze? From Her Age and Education to Profession, All About China President Xi Jinping’s Daughter As She Draws Spotlight Amid Rising US-China Tensions Over Student Visas

Xi Mingze, the only daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has come under the spotlight as US-China tensions escalate over student visa revocations. Scroll down to know more about China President Xi Jinping’s daughter.

    World Subhash Kamble| Jun 02, 2025 04:22 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    China President Xi Jinping (Photo Credits: Instagram)

    Beijing, June 2: Xi Mingze, the only daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has come under the spotlight as US-China tensions escalate over student visa revocations. Xi Mingze, who reportedly studied at Harvard University, is once again in headlines amid growing pressure from US authorities to curb Chinese influence on American campuses.

    The developments follow a recent announcement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who declared that the United States would begin "aggressively" revoking visas of Chinese students with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or those pursuing studies in sensitive fields. The move is part of a broader crackdown under the Biden administration's China policy, aimed at national security concerns and curbing academic espionage. ‘Seriously Violate Consensus’: China Blasts US for Its Computer Chip Moves and for Threatening Chinese Student Visas.

    Who is Xi Mingze?

    Xi Mingze, born on June 25, 1992, is known for maintaining a low profile despite being the daughter of one of the world’s most powerful leaders. She is the child of President Xi and renowned Chinese folk singer Peng Liyuan. According to unverified reports, she enrolled at Harvard University in 2010 under an alias for privacy and graduated in 2014 with a degree in psychology and English.

    In 2022, former US Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler publicly said that Xi Mingze was living in the US, citing her continued presence as an example of elite Chinese families benefiting from American institutions while the CCP tightened domestic controls. The claim resurfaced in right-wing media and among Chinese dissidents abroad, with some alleging that Xi Mingze returned to the US in 2019 after a five-year stay in China. Donald Trump Administration Bars Harvard University From Enrolling Foreign Students, Here’s How This Will Affect Varsity’s International Students.

    While there has been no official confirmation from US authorities regarding Xi Mingze’s visa status, speculation continues about whether the recent visa policy could impact her, especially if she is engaged in academic or research activities.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2025 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    America China China President Xi Jinping US US University Xi Jinping Xi Mingze
