Maharajganj (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy died after his mother fed him some poisonous substance in a collective suicide bid here on Monday, police said.

The woman, identified as Sandhya (38), was distraught by domestic violence and allegedly fed some poisonous substance to her three children -- Aditya (7), Manisha (10) and Nisha (12) -- before consuming it herself, police said.

Police rushed the four to a district hospital, where Aditya died during treatment, Superintendent of Police of Maharajganj Somendra Meena said.

Sandhya's daughters are undergoing treatment and are said to be in a critical condition, Meena said.

In a statement given before a magistrate, Sandhya revealed that she got married to a man named Shiv Kumar Sahni 15 years ago. She said that she decided to commit suicide because her husband would often beat her after getting drunk.

Police said that the woman's husband has been absconding since the incident, and a search operation is underway.

