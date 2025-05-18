New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The crime branch has cracked a blind armed robbery case reported from Mangolpuri with the arrest of an associate of a gangster, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Nishant, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, is a known associate of Lakshay alias Jungli Gang and was involved in a recent robbery committed at gunpoint, police said.

On May 8, three armed men fired in the air and robbed a businessman of his motorcycle in the Mangolpuri area. A police team laid a trap at Aadesh Chowk near Sector 37 and 38, Rohini, and apprehended the gang member.

