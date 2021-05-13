New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 31.75 crore for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

In comparison, the exchange had posted a net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, BSE said in a statement.

The exchange's revenue from operations rose 27 per cent to Rs 152.18 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 119.56 crore in the January-March period of 2019-20.

Also, the board of directors of BSE has recommended a final dividend of Rs 21 per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year 2020-21. This is subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.

"The total payout with a dividend payout ratio of 99 per cent of the current year profits would be Rs 96.19 crore," the bourse said.

Its MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said BSE has proved itself as the most technologically advanced exchange in India by providing fastest trade execution time and uninterrupted services on a consistent basis over many years.

"The efforts made towards building and maintaining its technology prowess combined with culture of customer first, new initiatives and continuous innovation has started to reflect in the business growth and financial performance," he added.

For the full fiscal year ended March 2021, the bourse's net profit climbed by 17 per cent to Rs 141.70 crore from Rs 120.61 crore in 2019-20.

Its revenue from operations grew 11 per cent to Rs 501.37 crore from Rs 450.51 crore in the previous financial year.

