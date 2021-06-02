New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said it has resolved 354 complaints against 154 listed companies in May.

It settled 339 complaints against active companies and 15 suspended firms, the exchange said in a statement.

These resolved cases include complaints brought forward from the previous periods.

During the month, BSE received 135 complaints against 91 companies.

Of the total complaints received, 126 were against active companies and 9 were against suspended firms, as per BSE.

The grievances received by the exchange from the investors pertained to non-receipt of money, non-receipt of equity shares, non-receipt of debt securities and non-receipt of corporate benefits and entitlements, among others.

Companies with the highest number of pending investors complaints include Inceptum Enterprises Ltd, J.K. Pharmachem Ltd, Gujarat Perstorp Electronics Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co. Ltd, Teem Laboratories Ltd, Gujarat Meditech Ltd, Blazon Marbles Ltd, Saptak Chem And Business Ltd, Negotium International Trade Ltd, Global Securities Ltd.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)