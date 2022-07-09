New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The commerce ministry on Saturday said its arm APEDA has organised farm training for students to enhance their understanding of the entire value-chain of rice production to exports.

More than 150 students from Class IV to XII participated and learnt the basics elements of paddy cultivation at the Basmati Export Development Foundation (BEDF) in Meerut.

It said that similar field visits of students will be organized in other parts of the country for imparting practical knowledge on agricultural production systems.

