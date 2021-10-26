Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) State-owned Indian Bank on Tuesday said Ashwani Kumar has assumed charged as its executive director.

Prior to this, he was serving as the Chief General Manager (Mumbai Zone) at Punjab National Bank (PNB), the lender said in a release.

Kumar rose through ranks serving various offices of four public sector banks -- Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and PNB, it said.

