New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) CMD Rakesh Kumar has urged for implementation of innovative technologies for the growth of the country.

While inaugurating the Atal Tinkering Lab, an effective tool to implement the Atal innovation Mission at Jawahar Higher Secondary School, Neyveli on Friday, Kumar stressed upon the need for young minds to concentrate on the profession chosen by them and excel in it.

He further stated that, no profession was small or less important.

Kumar "advised the students to concentrate on implementation of new technologies to ensure the growth of the country," the company said in a statement.

The Atal Innovation Mission , is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, through NITI Aayog, to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem among the children in the country.

