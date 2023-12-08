New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Four infrastructure projects of roads and railways worth Rs 15,000 crore have been recommended for approval under the PM Gati Shakti initiative.

These projects were assessed in the 62nd Network Planning Group (NPG) meeting on October 17.

The commerce and industry ministry said in a statement on Friday that the projects were discussed to promote multi-modal connectivity to manufacturing and commercial zones.

