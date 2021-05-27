New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Over 471 exhibitors or exporters are displaying their products at a three-day virtual trade fair for horticultural produce, which was organised by the commerce ministry's body APEDA, an official statement said on Thursday.

The fair, which started from May 27, is witnessing participation from countries like Singapore, the US, Australia, the UK, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Afghanistan, Japan, Maldives and Brunei. The exhibitors or exporters of fresh vegetables, fresh mangoes, fresh pomegranate and grapes, and other fresh fruits have showcased their products for their global importers, it said.

Because of COVID-19-related restrictions on physical travel and trade, these virtual fairs have been conceptualised. "The online interactions between exporters and importers and data exchanged during such interaction were secured and could be accessed only by parties concerned," it added.

* SBI General Insurance sets up task force for cyclone Yaas-related claims

Mumbai: SBI General Insurance Thursday said it has set up a task force to manage queries and claims on fast-track mode by those affected by cyclone Yaas in Odisha and West Bengal.

The non-life insurer said customers can register claim through various means, including calling the toll-free number 18001021111; SMS to 561612 and by sending e-mail at customer.care@sbigeneral.in.

It has reached out to a panel of surveyors to avoid any loss of time in the claim settlement process, a release said.

* AU Small Finance Bank rolls out employee well-being programme

* AU Small Finance Bank has rolled out a comprehensive welfare scheme, aimed at providing financial, medical and educational assistance to its employees and their families.

The bank will provide monetary compensation equal to 50 per cent of the deceased employee's fixed salary to the family for two years with a maximum cap of Rs 5 lakh, a statement said.

It is allowing the vesting and exercise of unvested ESOPs of deceased employees which can be exercised by the heir, the bank said. HRS hrs

