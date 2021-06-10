New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Bombay Shaving Company on Thursday said it has elevated Deepak Gupta as its chief operating officer, and roped in Siddha Jain to lead the women's beauty and personal care business for the brand.

Gupta, who was previously serving as the chief business officer, will now lead expansion of the group into multiple strategic businesses across categories as part of his new role, according to a statement. He had joined Visage Lines, which owns Bombay Shaving Company, in January 2019 to lead the brick and mortar business and has risen the ranks rapidly. Jain joins the personal care brand from Bain & Co.

"We are thrilled to have Siddha join our leadership team. She brings outstanding business acumen, growth intrinsic, limitless energy and a first-hand understanding of the Indian woman consumer," Shantanu Deshpande, founder CEO of Visage Lines, said.

Launched in June 2016 by Deshpande, Bombay Shaving Company has attracted investments from 30 angels, Colgate Palmolive, Reckitt and Sixth Sense Ventures.

* Myntra's brand Taavi aims to associate with 5,000 more artisans this year

* Taavi, a homegrown Indian art and handicrafts brand launched by Myntra, on Thursday said it is committed to supporting about 10,000 artisans associated with the brand and is looking at associating with another 5,000 more artists.

Taavi said said it has pledged multilayered support to about 10,000 artisans associated with the brand to see them through the hurdles spawned by the pandemic.

"Taavi is helping the artisan community by steadily processing fabric orders so that they can continue to safely work through the lockdown and prepare the bulk fabrics, giving them a financial cushion. It has also worked out a system to expedite the payments cycle to 10 days as opposed to the industry norm of 45-60 days while relaxing delivery timelines," it added.

Manohar Kamath, chief of Myntra fashion brands, said, "With every weave of Taavi, we bring an aspect of livelihood to the idea of knitting together, age-old culture with modern sensibilities, enabling over 2.5X growth since its launch."

* Wellbeing Nutrition secures funding through Klub

* Wellbeing Nutrition, an organic plant-based nutrition company, on Thursday said it has raised an undisclosed amount in financing through revenue-based financing platform, Klub.

With the additional fundraise, the company will focus on scaling up operations, including marketing and working capital, a statement said. Founded by Avnish Chhabria, Wellbeing Nutrition has seen a 45 per cent monthly CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the past 12 months, it added.

Wellbeing Nutrition plans to expand distribution to over 3,000 stores by the next quarter, it said. HRS hrs

