New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Accelya Solutions India Ltd on Tuesday said it has named Shrimanikandan Ananthavaidhyanathan as its managing director, who will take over the role next month.

"The board of directors has passed a resolution today ie on June 22, 2021, approving the appointment of Shrimanikandan Ananthavaidhyanathan as an additional director designated as the managing director of the company with effect from July 1, 2021 for a period of 5 years ie upto June 30, 2026," a regulatory filing said.

It is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting, it added.

He succeeds Neela Bhattacherjee, the current managing director, who will retire with effect from June 30, 2021, it added.

* VCats and 9Unicorns invest in The Switch Fix

* Venture Catalysts on Tuesday said it has made a seed investment of USD 145,000 in The Switch Fix, which offers specialised plant-based products that are sustainable.

The round was led by accelerator fund 9Unicorns and Kushal Khandwala, director of KIFS Group, a statement said. "With the funds received, we will further grow our tribe of climate warriors and make specialised and sustainable personal care even more accessible," Rhea Shukla, co-founder and CEO of The Switch Fix, said.

Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, co-founder and president of Venture Catalysts, said the Indian hair care market is currently valued at USD 3.3 billion and is estimated to reach USD 5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7-10 per cent during the forecast period (2020-2025).

* Simplilearn onboards leaders in product, CRM, partnerships and analytics teams

* Simplilearn, an online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, on Tuesday said it has appointed four senior leaders to further strengthen its leadership teams across verticals.

P V Viswanathan joins Simplilearn as senior director product management, while Jason Marcuson joins as director for partnership and alliance and will be part of Simplilearn Americas, according to a statement. Gaurav Agrawal joins Simplilearn as director for analytics and data science, and Vivek Maheshwari has joined as director for customer relationship management, it added.

Simplilearn founder and CEO Krishna Kumar said each of these leaders will help the company grow as a world-class team and achieve the vision of creating a job-ready global workforce. HRS hrs

