Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Lifestyle enhancing purchases in segments like apparel and jewellery using the 'buy now pay later' instrument are showing higher incidents of non-payments because of higher ticket sizes and stagnancy in demand due to the pandemic, a report said on Wednesday.

Micro businesses in states like Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have the highest non-performing assets, while the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is the best performer, the report by Okcredit said.

******* LTI inaugurates 'Borderless Innovation and Experience Theatre for Oracle Cloud'

Software exporter Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Wednesday inaugurated its 'Borderless Innovation and Experience Theatre for Oracle Cloud' at its facility in a suburb.

The theatre will assist enterprises in reimagining their business models by modernizing operations and accelerating their Oracle Cloud transformation journeys, as per an official statement.

******* Prabhudas Lilladher launches Wealth for Women

Domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher on Wednesday announced the launch of a special product targeted at females, a day after the world celebrated the International Women's Day.

Christened 'Wealth for Women', it is a diversified portfolio that gives women exposure to various asset classes such as domestic and international equities, gold, and fixed income instruments. It uses its proprietary quant model to invest in the right asset at the right time, as per an official statement.

