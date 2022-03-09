Mumbai, March 9: A Western Disturbance is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from the night of March 8, said IMD. Under the influence of this disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning is very likely to hit Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on March 9, and isolated rainfall/snowfall on March 10. Light rainfall is likely in Delhi on March 9 and 10 under the influence of the Western Disturbance.

Check Tweet by IMD:

• A fresh WD as a trough in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies runs along Long.55°E to the north of Lat. 32°N. Under its influence, isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 08th & 09th March. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 8, 2022

IMD has also predicted hailstorm and isolated rainfall over Maharashtra on March 9 and isolated rainfall over Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, East Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh till March 10. IMD has also said that Andaman and Nicobar Islands will witness rainfall. Weather Forecast: Hail, Thunderstorm Expected Over Maharashtra, Rajasthan and MP.

As per the IMD's meteorological analysis, the induced cyclonic circulation formed over West Rajasthan and neighbourhood has moved southwards and now lies over south Rajasthan and neighbourhood extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Meanwhile, IMD has said that there will be no significant change in temperatures very likely over most parts of the country during the next 4 to 5 days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 33 degrees and 25 degrees in Mumbai. While the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to be around 30 degrees and 19 degrees Celcius.

