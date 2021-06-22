Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) A Nabard arm on Tuesday rued that corporate social responsibility funds meant for social projects are getting diverted to COVID relief and there is a need to protect other developmental works.

While there is a risk assessment mechanism in place for business operations, there is virtually nothing in place for development projects, NABFOUNDATION said, pointing out that it had arranged a workshop for the same.

………………………….

Shoppers Stop ties-up with Innoviti Payments Solutions for dual-display UPI

*Retailer Shoppers Stop has tied up with Innoviti Payments Solutions to introduce a 'dual-display-UPI' (unified payment interface) for making payments safer and faster.

Static QR codes are hard to reconcile in modern trade and open to amount entry errors by consumers, while the Dual-Display-UPI addresses this by using advanced technology to create a dynamic QR that carries the payment amount, merchant credentials, and a secure transaction token, an official statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)