Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Non-bank lender Slice's parent company Garagepreneurs Internet Private Limited (GIPL) on Friday announced the appointment of former Reserve Bank executive director Eugene Karthak and former SBI managing director S Vishvanathan as Independent Director and Advisor respectively.

Karthak will work as an independent director, while Vishvanathan will work as an advisor, an official statement said.

Singaporean lender DBS Bank's local subsidiary has launched an investment solution, which uses technology and human expertise to create a portfolio as per an investor's risk appetite.

'Digiportfolio' has ready-made baskets of mutual funds, as per an official statement.

