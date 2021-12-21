Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) KFC on Tuesday said it has partnered with Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) to launch 'KFC Area Coaches Programme for Women'.

The programme will build a cohort of women leaders by sharpening their operations know-how, business and financial acumen and leadership skills, KFC said in a statement.

After training, they will take up operational leadership positions within the KFC ecosystem in India.

"Women participation in the Indian workforce is low due to uneven access to education, lack of employment equality, primary caregiving responsibilities of women and societal mindsets. Our endeavour is to break this vicious cycle by hiring and growing more women...,” KFC at Yum! Brands Chief People Officer Aman Lal said.

KFC also opened an all-women led restaurant in Hyderabad earlier this year and aims to have more than 5,000 women team members by 2024. *** *PTC helps Bharat Forge achieve better operational efficiency

Computer software and services firm PTC Inc's digital manufacturing solutions has helped auto component major Bharat Forge achieve Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) by over 15 per cent in their various forging lines, a release said on Tuesday.

With profit margins becoming tighter, Pune-based Bharat Forge has kick-started a digital transformation to improve operational efficiency at its manufacturing plants over the next five years, as per a release.

As part of its 'Industry 4.0 Center of Excellence' project in partnership with PTC Inc, Bharat Forge has pursued an end-to-end digital transformation for two of its manufacturing plants, including reskilling of over 2,500 engineers, the release said.

Bharat Forge intends to have zero unplanned downtime in the hydraulics, pneumatics, and electronics sectors, and plans to further deploy the PTC solution overseas at its plants in Germany and the US, it said. Amit Kalyani, Deputy Managing Director at Bharat Forge, said that by leveraging PTC's technology stack and the company's strong manufacturing excellence, "we will drive digital innovation and derive significant business value". "We continue to work with Bharat Forge in their future projects of enabling digital thread, digital twin and advanced analytics projects with our digital transformation solution suite," Dhirendra Kulkarni, Senior Director of Solution Consulting Group at PTC, said.

