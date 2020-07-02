Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday said its 1 crore debit card holders will be able to purchase goods and services and pay back in installments.

The bank has partnered with Innoviti POS Terminals which will make it possible for the purchases made at its 70,000 terminals by swiping to be paid back in installments, a statement said.

Edutech startup Ken42 on Thursday said it is offering Rs 6 crore for ideas from college students to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.

The 'ideathon' contest will be held between July 6 and August 31, and three entries will get Rs 2 crore each in funding and also mentorship from industry leaders, a statement said.

Aditya Birla Education Trust's initiative 'Mpower' has launched a mental health curriculum for schools, calling it as the need of the hour amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“'Minds Matter' which is a result of research-based models and collective years of experience of our team in understanding child and adolescent mental health. This is a step forward towards our vision of stamping out the stigma,” Mpower's chairperson Neerja Birla said.

