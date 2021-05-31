New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Consumer electronics major Samsung on Monday said it has organised a COVID-19 vaccination drive for employees at its R&D centre in Noida.

This vaccination drive is part of its people's initiative under which Samsung will cover the cost of vaccination for its 50,000 employees, their family members, partners and promoters nationwide, said a statement.

This weekend, in the first phase, 330 employees got their jabs and more vaccination drives have been planned over the next few weeks.

Vaccination centres will be set up pan-India wherein Samsung has partnered with multiple hospitals to successfully vaccinate its employees, it said.

Dabur launches ayurvedic nasal drop

Homegrown FMCG and ayurvedic products maker Dabur India on Monday said it has launched 'Anu Tailam', an ayurvedic nasal drop, expanding its healthcare portfolio.

Anu Tailam is a blend of ayurvedic ingredients for rapid and effective relief from headache and nasal congestion, it said in a statement.

Dabur India Marketing Head-Ethicals Dr Durga Prasad said, "The launch of Dabur Anu Tailam Nasal Drop is a step forward in our mission to introduce time-tested Ayurvedic therapies in modern, ready-to-use formats."

This ayurvedic formulation will be available across all leading e-commerce platforms and retail channels.

DGT announces trade test results

The Directorate General of Training (DGT), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, on Monday said it has announced the results of the All India Trade Test, which was held in December 2020.

For two-year trades, a total of 5,41,123 trainees appeared in the examination, out of which 3,94,576 passed, it said in a statement.

As per the practice, the convocation ceremony is held at the state-level with participation from individual ITIs, it added.

