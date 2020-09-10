Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) European automaker Skoda Auto Volkswagen on Thursday said its Pune and Aurangabad manufacturing plants have got the "Zero Waste to Landfill sites certification from the global inspection, testing and certification agency TUV Nord.

"Zero Waste to Landfill sites," are those sites where as much as 99 per cent waste produced is either reused, recycled, composted, or sent to energy recovery.

Also Read | Vivo V20 SE Smartphone Officially Teased Online, to Be Launched Soon.

The company sells brands of Volkswagen Group in India including Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini. .

Also Read | Investors Become Richer by Rs 2.20 Lakh Crore As BSE Sensex Soars Over 600 Points.

* * * * * * * thyssenkrupp Elevator collaborates with Amplus to set up onsite solar power plant

*thyssenkrupp Elevator on Thursday said it has collaborated with Amplus Solar to set up an onsite solar power plant at its facility in Pune.

It has also signed an agreement for 20 years to procure 820 kW power.

Through this initiative, thyssenkrupp Elevator (India) will generate 1,067 MWh of green energy in a year, equivalent to reducing 774 MRT of carbon emissions annually, the company said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)