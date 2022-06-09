New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Tyre exports rose 50 per cent to Rs 21,178 crore in 2021-22 against over Rs 14,000 crore in the preceding fiscal, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) said on Thursday.

"The export performance bears testament to the ability of the Indian tyre industry to meet the rising expectations from India in the new geopolitical scenario despite the odds of challenging times," said Satish Sharma, Chairman, ATMA.

While farm/ Agri and OTR/ industrial tyres have traditionally been the largest exported tyre categories from the country, truck and bus radial (TBR) tyre exports have been fast rising the charts, he added.

Currently, Indian manufactured tyres are being exported to over 170 countries in the world including North America and Europe. The US continues to be the largest market.

**** * UNESCAP includes CUTS Int'l as civil society member

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) office has included Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS International) as a member of the South Asia Network on the Sustainable Development Goals (SANS) as a civil society member.

SANS is a network of government agencies, think tanks, and other organisations from South Asian countries namely Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, CUTS International said in a statement.

CUTS International, global public policy research and consumer advocacy organisation, has been working in the area of sustainable consumption and sustainable development for the last more than two decades, it added.

