Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Japanese brokerage Nomura said business resumption activities have reached a record high since the pandemic began, but the underlying recovery remains uneven, with services and consumption sectors sluggish, even prior to the third wave.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index rose to a record high of 122.8 for the week ending 20 February from 119.5 in the prior week, a statement said.

Indore Clean Energy gets loan from HDFC for CNG project

* Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Monday said Indore Clean Energy has borrowed an unspecified amount as loan for its municipal solid waste to compressed natural gas project, which is said to be the Asia's largest.

The gobar-Dhan plant can produce 17000 kg CNG per day and 100 tonnes per day of organic compost, a statement said.

