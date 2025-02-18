Shimla, Feb 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday said that a significant breakthrough in the campaign to deal with the drug menace can only be achieved if awareness is spread at the Panchayat level.

He released a coffee table book highlighting key events and initiatives undertaken in the past year during a special programme organised in Raj Bhavan here to mark the completion of two years of Governor's tenure in the state, a statement issued here said.

The campaign to root out drugs should be run without any politics and a significant breakthrough can only be achieved when awareness spreads at the panchayat level, said Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday.

Interacting with the media persons on the occasion, he elaborated on several social initiatives undertaken during his tenure. He particularly emphasised the Nasha Mukt Himachal Abhiyan (Drug-Free Himachal Campaign), acknowledging the support received from all sections of society, especially the media.

He reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the dignity of his office within the constitutional framework. He said Himachal Pradesh has always felt like a home to him, and as the First Citizen of the state, he remains dedicated to fulfilling his responsibilities.

Expressing concern over the menace of drug addiction, the Governor stated that it has impacted the identity of Devbhoomi (Land of the Gods). He also highlighted his efforts in spreading awareness against drugs from grassroots programmes to higher educational institutions.

He expressed satisfaction that the movement against drug abuse has gained momentum across different sections of society and reiterated his resolve to continue working towards a drug-free state.

