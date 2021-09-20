Berhampur (Odisha), Sep 20 (PTI) Seven people were arrested on Monday after cannabis worth Rs 62 lakh was seized during two separate operations in Odisha's Ganjam district, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of excise personnel intercepted a mini truck laden with bananas in Kanishi area during patrolling on National Highway 16 and seized around 1,140 kg of cannabis, he said.

Three persons were apprehended in this connection, Berhampur Excise Superintendent Ramendra Nayak said.

The same team of excise personnel also recovered around 110 kg of the contraband from a car near Randha area and four people were held, he said.

The consignments were being transported from Rayagada to Khurdah, the official added.

