Chennai, Feb 22 (PTI) Realty developer Casagrand launched phase II of its project, Casagrand French Town in neighbouring Chengalpet district, with properties priced from Rs 52 lakh onwards, the company said on Saturday.

The launch of phase II comes on the heels of the city-based realtor selling over 400 residential units within one year of launching phase I of Casagrand French Town.

Also Read | PM Kisan 19th Instalment Release Date Confirmed As February 24: How To Check Beneficiary Status Online and Complete eKYC for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Spread across 10.76 acres on the popular Mambakkam-Madambakkam Road, the project offers 78 per cent open space and over 95 amenities, including a 23,000 sq ft clubhouse with recreational spaces for indoor and outdoor activities, among others, a press release said.

The project comprises 2 and 3 BHK apartments and 4 BHK villas, with prices ranging from Rs 52 lakh to Rs 1.75 crore.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 22: George Washington, Nam Joo-hyuk, Niki Lauda and Steve Irwin - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 22.

The location is also close to educational institutions such as Velammal Vidhyashram, BVM Global, and SSM School, as well as healthcare institutions like Gleneagles Global Health City and Arun Hospital, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)