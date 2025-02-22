Mumbai, February 23: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is set to provide its 19th instalment of financial aid to eligible farmer families on February 24, 2025. According to the PM Kisan website, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release this instalment during his visit to Bhagalpur, Bihar. The scheme launched to support farmers with direct income assistance has been instrumental in providing financial relief to agricultural households across the country.

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, farmer families who own land receive an annual financial assistance of INR 6,000. This amount is disbursed in three instalments of INR 2,000 every four months and is directly credited to their bank accounts. As per the scheme, a family includes a husband, wife, and minor children. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Instalment Release Date: PM Narendra Modi To Release Instalment on February 24 (Watch Videos).

eKYC is compulsory for farmers registered under the PM Kisan scheme. They can complete OTP-based eKYC through the PM-KISAN portal, while those opting for biometric verification can visit the nearest Common Service Centre. PM-KISAN Yojana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Release 19th Instalment of Scheme on February 24, 9.8 Crore Farmers To Get INR 22,000 Crore.

How To Check Beneficiary Status Online

Go to the official PM Kisan website.

Navigate to the "Beneficiary Status" section.

Click on the "Beneficiary Status" option.

Enter your Aadhaar Number or Account Number.

Click on "Get Data" to proceed.

Your beneficiary status will be displayed.

Check if the payment has been processed.

How To Complete eKYC

Visit the PM Kisan website at https://pmkisan.gov.in.

Scroll down and click on the ‘eKYC’ tab.

Enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha code.

Click on ‘Get OTP’ to receive a code on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Enter the OTP and submit to complete the eKYC process.

