Famous People Born on February 22: February 22 marks the birthdays of several notable figures from various fields. George Washington, the first U.S. president, remains a symbol of leadership and independence. Drew Barrymore, a celebrated actress and producer, is known for her roles in Hollywood classics. The late Steve Irwin, the beloved "Crocodile Hunter," left a lasting impact on wildlife conservation. James Blunt, the British singer-songwriter, gained fame with hits like "You're Beautiful." Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda is remembered for his racing prowess. Other famous names include South Korean actors Nam Joo-hyuk and Han Hyo-joo, Indian filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, and former footballer Branislav Ivanović, among others. 22 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous February 22 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

George Washington (1732-1799) Drew Barrymore Steve Irwin (1962-2006) James Blunt Niki Lauda (1949-2019) Nam Joo-hyuk Han Hyo-joo Gurmeet Choudhary Shilpa Shukla Sooraj Barjatya Farokh Engineer Rajendra Gupta Shivani Tomar Shaun Tait Senuran Muthusamy Branislav Ivanović

