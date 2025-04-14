New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house in northeast Delhi and stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh, an official said on Monday.

A jeweller, identified as Ashwani (68), has also been arrested for purchasing the stolen items, police said.

"Sahil (23) broke into the house of Sapna Srivastava on the night of November 23, 2024, and stole Rs 7 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery worth nearly Rs 40 lakh, and two mobile phones in Maujpur area," a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under section 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Jafrabad Police Station, he said, adding that during the investigation, CCTV footage from the area captured the movements of a suspect but his identity could not be immediately ascertained.

After sustained efforts, the suspect was identified and apprehended. On questioning, Sahil confessed to the crime and revealed the name of a jeweller who had purchased the stolen items.

Based on his disclosure, the police arrested Ashwani, a resident of Dilshad Garden, he added.

"Further interrogation of Ashwani led to the recovery of one pair of stolen silver anklets and a motorcycle, which had been purchased using Rs 1.24 lakh from the stolen amount," the officer said.

Police added that efforts are underway to trace another accomplice involved in the disposal of the stolen jewellery and to recover the remaining items.

